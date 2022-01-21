Advertisement
Kerry IHF chair says supports need to continue for hospitality sector

Jan 21, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
The chair of the Kerry Branch of Irish Hotels' Federation says supports for hospitality need to continue.

Bernadette Randles was speaking after NPHET recommended the easing of almost all restrictions, including the 8pm hospitality curfew and COVID passes for indoor dining. Ms Randles, who’s also national vice-president of the IHF, says hospitality has been hardest hit and measures are needed to help businesses. She adds the sector needs clarity around the holding of weddings and conferences.

President of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Niall Kelleher, echoes the need for the continuation of supports.

Mr Kelleher, who’s also a Fianna Fáil councillor, says the lifting of restrictions is very welcome news.

