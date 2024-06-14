Advertisement
Kerry IFA holding AGM on Tuesday, 25th June

Jun 14, 2024 17:18 By radiokerrynews
Kerry IFA holding AGM on Tuesday, 25th June
Three roles are up for grabs in the upcoming Kerry Irish Farmers Association annual general meeting.

Ballot papers have been issued by post and the closing date for receipt of votes is the morning of Tuesday, the 25th of June.

The count will begin at midday before the online AGM that evening.

Three Kerry IFA officerships are being contested: county chairperson, second national delegate, and the chair of the county dairy committee.

Incumbent chairperson, Kenny Jones from the Killduff branch is being challenged by Jason Flemming from the Annablatha branch.

The contest to become the second national delegate is between Bernie O'Driscoll of the Valentia IFA branch and Kathleen Herlihy of the Ballymacelligott branch.

While, Noel O'Connor from the Kilmoyley branch and Owen O'Sullivan of the Currow branch will contest the ballot to chair the Kerry IFA Dairy Committee.

The AGM had been anticipated before the end of March, but due to acrimony within Kerry IFA, it was deferred to the 25th of June.

 

