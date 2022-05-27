Kerry hub operator expanding into Cork and Limerick

Coworking hub operator HQKerry is to open more hubs outside the county, after recently opening one in Abbeyfeale, County Limerick.

Founders Tom O’Leary and Ken Tobin have announced they’ll be partnering on new hubs in Macroom, Co Cork and Broadford, Co Limerick under the Workbase brand.

Coworking hubs provide modern affordable workspaces for office-based companies and remote workers.

HQKerry established its first hub in Tralee in 2016, and also has a facility in Listowel.

It’s the largest regional coworking hub operator in Ireland.