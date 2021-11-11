Advertisement
HQ Kerry to expand beyond the county and carry the WorkBase brand

Nov 11, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
HQ Kerry, the network of co-working hubs with bases in Tralee and Listowel, has announced it is to carry the WorkBase brand and expand beyond the county.

Co-founder of HQ Kerry, Ken Tobin, says that while some of the new hubs will have the WorkBase brand, they will still carry the underlying core principles of their business.

He says they are open to meeting local communities, property owners, local authorities and interested parties to discuss ideas.

Anyone who wants to find out more, can contact him at [email protected]

