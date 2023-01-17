Kerry hoteliers welcome comments from Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin

Kerry hoteliers have welcomed comments made yesterday by Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin, regarding the tourism VAT rate.

Minister Martin said she will continue to seek a further extension of the 9% VAT rate for the tourism and hospitality sector in Ireland.

The VAT rate for the industry was set to return to 13.5% at the end of February, but this decision is currently under review by the cabinet.

Hotels and guesthouses are urging the government to retain the current rate to safeguard tourism livelihoods and secure the development of tourism in Ireland.