Kerry homeless organisation says 2021 was challenging

2021 was a challenging year for the voluntary organisation that helps those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness in Kerry.

Novas says this is because of the pandemic and the ensuing public health regulations but that the response by clients and staff has been magnificent.

Úna Burns is head of policy and communications with Novas.

She says many people who are homeless would be particularly vulnerable if they contracted COVID-19 because of ill-health.

Ms Burns says there have been very few cases of the virus in the accommodation it provides.