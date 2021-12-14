Advertisement
News

Kerry home helps to be paid travel allowances before Christmas

Dec 14, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry home helps to be paid travel allowances before Christmas Kerry home helps to be paid travel allowances before Christmas
Photo: Kerry County Council
Share this article

A Kerry TD says home helps in the county will now be paid travel allowances due to them before Christmas.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, which is part of the HSE, had told health care support assistants that their travel expenses for October wouldn't be paid until January.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says he's now received confirmation from Junior Health Minister Mary Butler's office that they'll get paid their travel allowances on December 21st.

Advertisement

Deputy Healy-Rae says he'd made representations to Minister Butler and is glad the issue has been resolved.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus