Kerry home helps to be paid travel allowances before Christmas

A Kerry TD says home helps in the county will now be paid travel allowances due to them before Christmas.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, which is part of the HSE, had told health care support assistants that their travel expenses for October wouldn't be paid until January.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says he's now received confirmation from Junior Health Minister Mary Butler's office that they'll get paid their travel allowances on December 21st.

Deputy Healy-Rae says he'd made representations to Minister Butler and is glad the issue has been resolved.