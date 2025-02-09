Advertisement
Kerry has highest rate of public EV chargers per vehicle

Feb 9, 2025 11:44 By radiokerrynews
Kerry has the highest rate of public EV chargers per electric vehicle in the country.

That’s according to a recent study by Geotab, a global leader in connected transportation solutions.

It found that there are 174 public chargers in the county, with just over 1,000 battery electric vehicles sold in the last ten years.

This gives Kerry a rate of one public EV charger for every six electric vehicles in the county, the highest rate of any county in Ireland.

Phil Barnes, Geotab Business Development Manager for Ireland and the UK, says while most people charge their EVs at home, public chargers are a crucial piece of infrastructure.

He says this latest data illustrates how quickly the charging network is expanding.

