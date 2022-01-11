Kerry had lowest rate of COVID-19 over Christmas

Kerry had the lowest incidence rate of COVID- 19 in the country over Christmas.

This county recorded 885 cases per 100,000 of the population, followed by Wexford, Waterford and Cavan which had rates of between 956 and 1,058.

The incidence rate of COVID-19 in Westmeath over Christmas was more than double the national average.

New figures show Westmeath had 3,056 cases per 100,000 people in the last week of 2021, compared to the national figure of 1,366.

Clare had the second highest rate at 1,974, followed by Kilkenny at 1,855 and Longford at 1,820.