Kerry Group suspends operations in Russia and Belarus

Kerry Group has announced that is suspending its operations in Russia and Belarus.

The agri-food giant says it’s horrified at the escalation of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Kerry Group says it will continue to pay employees and fulfil, what it describes, as its legal obligations.

The food production company had announced previously it was pausing all capital investment in Russia and Belarus but had been criticised for failing to suspend operations.

This is the company's full statement:

"Kerry Group has continuously monitored the unfolding situation in Ukraine and we are horrified at the escalation of the humanitarian crisis. Over the last number of weeks the Group has scaled back activities in Russia and Belarus.

Following extensive ongoing consultation with stakeholders, the Group announces today that it is suspending its operations in Russia and Belarus.

This suspension will be managed in an orderly manner, during which the company will continue to pay employees and fulfil our legal obligations."