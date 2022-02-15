Kerry Group spends €200million on biotechnology expansion

Kerry Group has bought a 92% share in biotech company c-LEcta for €137 million.

The agreement follows the acquisition of Emmex, an enzyme manufacturer in Mexico, for €62 million last December.

Based in Leipzig in Germany, cLEcta employs 100 people and Kerry, formerly Kerry Group, now holds a majority share in the company while management will retain the remaining 8% share.

The biotech company specialises in precision fermentation, optimised bio-processing and bio-transformation for the creation of high-value targeted enzymes and ingredients.

Last December, Kerry purchased enzyme manufacturer, Enmex, which supplies multiple bio-process solutions for food, beverage and animal nutrition markets.

In a statement, Kerry says the acquisition will further support the company's commitment to invest in the development of innovative sustainable technologies, which will be at the heart of future sustainable food and health systems.

The taste and nutrition giant also said the moves will contribute to Kerry's vision to create a world of sustainable nutrition, which have less impact on the earth's resources.