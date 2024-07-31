Kerry Group reports almost 6% revenue drop so far this year

Kerry Group has reported an almost 6% drop in revenue across the first six months of the year.

In its first half of the year report this morning, Kerry says the demand environment across food and beverage markets remained relatively muted through the first half of the year.

In its Taste and Nutrition division, the group experienced a 3% increase in revenue, with CEO Edmond Scanlon adding its volume growth was led by strong performances in the foodservice channel across all three regions.

Revenue in its dairy business dropped by just under 2% in the first half of the year.

Kerry Group writes it remains well positioned for good volume growth and strong margin expansion, while recognising consumer market demand remains relatively subdued.