Kerry Group reporting increased revenue in first nine months of the year

Oct 27, 2021 08:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Group reporting increased revenue in first nine months of the year
Kerry Group is reporting strong growth and strategic development, as its revenue increased by 6.3% in the first nine months of the year.

The Tralee-headquartered company says this comes on the back of improved market conditions.

Up to September 30th, Kerry Group experienced business growth of 8.2% and increased pricing of 0.7%.

The Taste & Nutrition section reported volume growth of 8.7%, while Kerry's Consumer Foods experienced growth of 5.6%.

The figures are contained in its quarter 3 interim management statement, which was published this morning.

Chief Executive Officer Edmond Scanlon says they're pleased with overall performance through the period, reflecting continued good growth in their retail channel.

