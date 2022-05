Kerry Group has offered a 5 cent per litre subvention to milk suppliers.

It’s been confirmed to Radio Kerry that the company has written to those who committed to the 2022 forward price scheme.

However, in order to avail of the bonus, suppliers must commit milk volume to the processor's 2023 forward price scheme between March and October.

Advertisement

Applications for the new scheme will open tomorrow (Friday) and will close on Monday, May 23rd.