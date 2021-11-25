Advertisement
Kerry Group founder says offshore electricity offers huge potential for the county

Nov 25, 2021 09:11 By radiokerrynews
Founder of Kerry Group, Denis Brosnan believes there's huge potential in the future of offshore electricity generation and subsequent job creation in Kerry.

Mr Brosnan, who's now Executive Chair of west Limerick company BHSL, was speaking after the environmental management company recently acquired clean water and wastewater business, Glan Agua.

Denis Brosnan believes the move to a circular economy, where there's no waste, and the phasing out of using fossil fuel for electricity, suggests a move to offshore wind energy.

He feels the west coast and County Kerry can be a major provider of this energy.

 

