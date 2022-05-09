Kerry Group expands operations in Africa

Kerry Group has opened a taste manufacturing facility on the African continent.

The €38 million facility is located in KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa.

Kerry, formerly known as Kerry Group, has set up this factory with the aim of producing sustainable nutrition solutions that will be consumed across the African continent.

The company previously set up a site in Nairobi in Kenya in 2011.

Located in Hammarsdale, a spokesperson for the company says the new 10,000 m2 facility is one its most environmentally efficient manufacturing sites.

The manufacturing site will focus on creating produce using sustainable methods through solar power generation, low energy usage equipment and efficient water capture.

South Africa's Deputy Minister if Trade, Industry and Competition attended the official opening along with the Irish Ambassador, Fionnuala Gilsenan.

Kerry says it's also expanding its Development and Application Centre in Nairobi, Kenya to further support customers in East Africa and the development of sustainable food processing for the continent.