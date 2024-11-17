Advertisement
News

Kerry Group dairy division increases milk prices again

Nov 17, 2024 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Group dairy division increases milk prices again
Share this article

The dairy division of Kerry Group has confirmed it's increased its milk price to suppliers for October.

Kerry Dairy Ireland is paying 48.5 cent per litre including VAT for milk consisting of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

This is an increase on what the company paid to milk suppliers in September when they were paid 47.75 cent per litre.

Advertisement

Kerry Dairy Ireland is paying 53.12 cent per litre in October for EU standard constituents milk - consisting of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for October, the milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 62.82 cent per litre.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Two Kerry volunteer groups shortlisted for Ocean Hero Awards
Advertisement
Tributes paid to inspirational Tralee girl
Open verdict returned in inquest of North Kerry man
Advertisement

Recommended

Two Kerry volunteer groups shortlisted for Ocean Hero Awards
Sunday afternoon local basketball results
Kerry's Brouder wins Troytown Chase in Navan
Tyrone's Mansell misses out on Grand Slam final
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus