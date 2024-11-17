Kerry Group dairy division increases milk prices again

The dairy division of Kerry Group has confirmed it's increased its milk price to suppliers for October.

Kerry Dairy Ireland is paying 48.5 cent per litre including VAT for milk consisting of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

This is an increase on what the company paid to milk suppliers in September when they were paid 47.75 cent per litre.

Kerry Dairy Ireland is paying 53.12 cent per litre in October for EU standard constituents milk - consisting of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for October, the milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 62.82 cent per litre.