Kerry Group and UN brings milk to over 3,000 Burundian children in school meals programme

A Kerry Group project, with the United Nations World Food Programme, has so far brought milk to over 3,000 Burundian school children.

The global taste and nutrition company, with its headquarters in Tralee, launched Project Amata in 2020.

The programme sees the production and availability of safe, sustainable milk for children and communities in the Gitega province of Burundi.

The initiative has so far provided over 3,000 children with regular dairy products as part of their school lunches, purchased almost 200 tons of milk for schools, and trained over 200 farmers in modern breeding techniques for cattle.

Previously, Kerry teamed up with the UN on a similar partnership in Honduras.