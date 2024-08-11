Kerry Green rep says figures prove solar revolution has taken off around county

A Kerry Green Party representative says the solar revolution has taken off around the county.

Cleo Murphy was reacting to Green Collective figures which show almost 1,700 (1,691) homes in Kerry have installed solar panels in the last year.

She says June and July were the best months on record for solar energy, which is benefitting home owners and businesses across the county.

Ms Murphy, who is the Green party general election candidate in Kerry, says solar energy is creating thousands of jobs and is securing Ireland’s energy supply.