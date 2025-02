The Kerry branch of the Green Party has elected a new chairperson.

Diarmaid Griffin was selected for the role at its AGM at Scott’s Hotel in Killarney.

The Killarney native says his priority will be on the the local community and the grassroots of environmental stewardship.

He takes over the role from outgoing chair Anne-Marie Fuller, who was elected as secretary at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Lixnaw native Paul Bowler, was elected as the Kerry Green’s treasurer.