Kerry Green Party branch welcomes increase in sustainable transport spending

The Kerry branch of the Green Party has welcomed an increase in spending on sustainable transport.

A report on the National Transport Authority, released on the second day of the Green Party's think-in, shows sustainable transport spending will rise to €241 million for this year.

The Sustainable Transports Measures Grants report shows that figure has risen from €39.6 million in 2019, and €107 million in 2020.

Green Party Killarney representative, Diarmaid Griffin, says the part of this funding that was spent on pedestrianising Plunkett Street in the town has created an oasis for pedestrians and cyclists.

Party rep for Dingle Peader O'Fionnáin added the improved space for pedestrians in Dingle town centre showed how it can be improved for the safety and enjoyment for residents and visitors.