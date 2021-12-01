Kerry GP says doctors should've been consulted on exemptions from mask-wearing in primary schools

A Kerry GP says doctors should've been consulted by the Department of Education on the issue of exemptions from mask-wearing in primary schools.

As of today, all primary school children from third class upwards, are required to wear a mask in the classroom, or risk being sent home.

The measure comes as statistics show a worrying rise in the number of children age between five and 12 contracting Covid-19.

Farranfore-based GP Dr Eamonn Shanahan says GPs throughout the country have been receiving requests from parents, for certificates to exempt their child from wearing a mask.

He says his personal belief, is that children with conditions such as asthma are safer wearing masks than not.

Dr Shanahan says GPs are already under pressure due to the pandemic, and need more clarity on this matter: