Kerry GP encouraging public to take up booster vaccine appointments quickly

A Kerry GP is encouraging everyone who gets called for a booster vaccine to take up the appointment as soon as possible.

Dr Gary Stack says the booster campaign is going well, but he's disappointed there was an initial delay getting it started.

The Killarney GP is hoping to finish giving boosters to the over 70s at his own practice this week; they'll then move on to people with underlying health conditions as well as over 50s.

Dr Gary Stack says the Delta variant is more serious, with 30% of COVID patients in ICU.

He says vaccination offers great protection and people can still get initial vaccines along with boosters: