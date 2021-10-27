Kerry GP calling for more information on booster programme

A Kerry GP says there’s a lack of information on the COVID booster rollout for over sixties and healthcare workers.

GPs are giving boosters to over 80s who’re not living in residential care facilities, those with weak immune systems are being vaccinated in hospitals, while dedicated teams are vaccinating those in long-term residential care.

Dr Gary Stack, who’s based in Killarney, says the current advice is that people are not due a booster until at least six months after becoming fully vaccinated.

Advertisement

He says this means a lot of people in their sixties wouldn’t be due a booster yet anyway.

However, Dr Stack says he’s received no further information over the past three weeks on healthcare workers getting a booster.

Advertisement

In response to Radio Kerry, the HSE says the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended a booster dose of Pfizer be offered to those aged 60-79.

The HSE is currently planning how this rollout will operate.

An estimated timescale will be worked out during the planning stages.