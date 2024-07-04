Advertisement
Kerry Government TD wants election straight after early Budget announcement

Jul 4, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Government TD wants election straight after early Budget announcement
Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin questioning members of the RTÉ executive at the Oireachtas Media Committee hearing.
A Government TD from Kerry believes a post-Budget election would be the right thing to do.

Fine Gael Deputy Brendan Griffin says it would be better to go to the polls straight after the slightly earlier Budget 2025 announcement.

The current government could finish out its term to March 2025 before it has to call a general election.

Brendan Griffin won’t be running in the next general election, and Fine Gael has not announced who will be on the party’s ticket to replace him in Kerry.

Deputy Griffin says the potential for an autumn election was the first thing that came to his mind when he heard the Budget announcement was being moved forward by a week.

