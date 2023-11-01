Kerry golf organisations promote Ireland as golfing destination

Two Kerry organisations joined forces with Tourism Ireland recently to promote this country as a golfing destination at a marketing event in Portugal.

Ballybunion Golf Club and SWING Golf Ireland, which is based in Tralee, were among the 21 Irish operators to attend.

The International Golf Travel Market (IGTM) event in Lisbon. brings together more than 1,300 golf travel professionals from around the world.

Advertisement

The companies from Ireland engaged in four days of one-to-one, pre-scheduled appointments, as well as networking sessions – which provided a valuable opportunity to negotiate and exchange vital contracts for 2024.

Tourism Ireland says Ireland offers golfers the complete package and noted the Ryder Cup which will take place in Adare Manor in 2027.