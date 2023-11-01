Advertisement
News

Kerry golf organisations promote Ireland as golfing destination

Nov 1, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry golf organisations promote Ireland as golfing destination
Tourism Ireland’s drive to grow golf visitor numbers from around the world continues this week – at the International Golf Travel Market (IGTM) in Lisbon. Pic – Tourism Ireland
Share this article

Two Kerry organisations joined forces with Tourism Ireland recently to promote this country as a golfing destination at a marketing event in Portugal.

Ballybunion Golf Club and SWING Golf Ireland, which is based in Tralee, were among the 21 Irish operators to attend.

The International Golf Travel Market (IGTM) event in Lisbon. brings together more than 1,300 golf travel professionals from around the world.

Advertisement

The companies from Ireland engaged in four days of one-to-one, pre-scheduled appointments, as well as networking sessions – which provided a valuable opportunity to negotiate and exchange vital contracts for 2024.

Tourism Ireland says Ireland offers golfers the complete package and noted the Ryder Cup which will take place in Adare Manor in 2027.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Accommodation in Killarney to be provided for 70 people seeking international protection
Advertisement
Politicians called on to help fast-track acquisition of site for new Tralee courthouse
Chair of Kerry animal rescue says laws around dangerous dog breeds not being enforced
Advertisement

Recommended

Farrell Set To Be Announced As Lions Coach
Emergency Plan In Place As Carbery And Crowley Unavailable For Munster
Mid Kerry Ready For Final
Jack Barry To Step Away From Kerry Panel
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus