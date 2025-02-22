Advertisement
News

Kerry GOAL Miles raise over €14,000 in 2024

Feb 22, 2025 12:35 By radiokerrynews
Kerry GOAL Miles raise over €14,000 in 2024
Share this article

Over €14,000 was raised by Kerry GOAL Miles last year.

GOAL is an Irish humanitarian agency delivering life-saving aid and development programmes to countries like Sudan, Ethiopia, Chad, Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, and Haiti since 1982.

GOAL Miles event is one of Ireland’s longest standing fundraisers supported by AIB and led by local organisers in 200+ locations in Ireland, the US and Africa.

Advertisement

A record breaking €750,000 was raised for the agency internationally last Christmas.

Walks took place in Killarney, Castleisland, Killorglin, Kenmare, Ballymac and in Listowel over the Christmas period.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Report shows holiday homes and vacant properties account for 12% of Kerry housing stock
Advertisement
Elected Kerry councillors to write to Education Minister to explore possibilities of Irish American College creation
Peaceful rally takes place in Tralee to mark third anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Advertisement

Recommended

All-Ireland Football Championship set for major overhaul
Report shows holiday homes and vacant properties account for 12% of Kerry housing stock
Elected Kerry councillors to write to Education Minister to explore possibilities of Irish American College creation
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus