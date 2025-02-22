Kerry GOAL Miles raise over €14,000 in 2024

Over €14,000 was raised by Kerry GOAL Miles last year.

GOAL is an Irish humanitarian agency delivering life-saving aid and development programmes to countries like Sudan, Ethiopia, Chad, Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, and Haiti since 1982.

GOAL Miles event is one of Ireland’s longest standing fundraisers supported by AIB and led by local organisers in 200+ locations in Ireland, the US and Africa.

A record breaking €750,000 was raised for the agency internationally last Christmas.

Walks took place in Killarney, Castleisland, Killorglin, Kenmare, Ballymac and in Listowel over the Christmas period.