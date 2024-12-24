Seven Goal Mile events taking place in Kerry this Christmas

Seven Goal Mile events are taking place in Kerry this Christmas.

The event is one of Ireland’s longest standing fundraisers and funds raised go towards helping the most vulnerable communities who are impacted by climate change, poverty, hunger, and conflict.

Goal Mile events will take place in Killarney, Castleisland, Killorglin, Kenmare, Ballymac and in Listowel.

Kerry events:

Deenagh Lodge, Port Road, Inch, Killarney, Christmas Day, 10am-1pm

Castleisland Athletic Track, Castleisland, Christmas Day, 10:30am-12:30pm

The Dragon's Den, Intermediate School, Iveragh Rd, Castleconway, Killorglin, Christmas Day, 10:30am-12:00pm

Kenmare GAA, Christmas Day, 10am-12pm

Listowel Community Centre, Christmas Day, 11am

Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, 28th December, 10:15am

Ballymac Community Walking Track (Training Pitch), New Year's Day, 12pm