Seven Goal Mile events taking place in Kerry this Christmas

Seven Goal Mile events are taking place in Kerry this Christmas.
The event is one of Ireland’s longest standing fundraisers and funds raised go towards helping the most vulnerable communities who are impacted by climate change, poverty, hunger, and conflict.
Goal Mile events will take place in Killarney, Castleisland, Killorglin, Kenmare, Ballymac and in Listowel.
Deenagh Lodge, Port Road, Inch, Killarney, Christmas Day, 10am-1pm
Castleisland Athletic Track, Castleisland, Christmas Day, 10:30am-12:30pm
The Dragon's Den, Intermediate School, Iveragh Rd, Castleconway, Killorglin, Christmas Day, 10:30am-12:00pm
Kenmare GAA, Christmas Day, 10am-12pm
Listowel Community Centre, Christmas Day, 11am
Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, 28th December, 10:15am
Ballymac Community Walking Track (Training Pitch), New Year's Day, 12pm