Kerry general election candidates must remove posters before midnight Friday

Dec 4, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Kerry general election candidates must remove posters before midnight Friday
Election by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Alpha Stock Images
General election candidates in Kerry must remove their posters before midnight on Friday.

The requirements to remove posters are set out under the Litter Pollution Act 1997 and the Electoral Act 2009.

Kerry County Council says candidates must remove all posters and cable ties within seven days of polling day.

It’s now five days since polling day and the council says any election posters in place after the stipulated timeframe are deemed to be in breach of the legislation.

It will result in an on-the-spot litter fine of €150.

