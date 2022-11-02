Advertisement
Kerry Gardaí warn of hazardous driving conditions as Yellow Weather Warning's in place

Nov 2, 2022 08:11 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí are warning of hazardous driving conditions around the county.

The entire country has been placed on a status yellow wind and rain warning which will remain in place until 9 o'clock tonight.

Met Éireann has warned of possible damaging gusts with the potential for "localised wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts".

Heavy rain is also forecast, which could lead to flooding in some areas.

Gardaí say there's surface water on many of the county's roads are are appealing to people to drive with extreme care.

Alan O'Reilly of Carlow weather says heavy downpours could cause flooding.

