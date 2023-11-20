Advertisement
Kerry Gardaí urging public to never click on links in suspicious text messages

Nov 20, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Gardaí urging public to never click on links in suspicious text messages
Kerry Gardaí are warning the public to be vigilant around a wide range of scams, which are in operation.

A number of people in the county have fallen victim to scams from text messages and Whatsapp messages recently.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick is urging the public to exercise caution around suspicious texts, calls and emails, in particular those which contain links.

She says there has been an increase in scam Whatsapp messages from people pertaining to be a family member who has lost their phone.

Another pretending to be your daughter who has broken their leg; while a third pertaining to be from your bank – are in high circulation from scammers.

Garda Fitzpatrick is urging people to not click on links and not to ever give out personal information over the phone.

KDL Fixtures
Sport

KDL Fixtures

Nov 20, 2023 16:04
