Advertisement
News

Kerry Gardaí urging public to be vigilant surrounding purchase of tickets on social media sites

Jul 15, 2024 17:32 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Gardaí urging public to be vigilant surrounding purchase of tickets on social media sites
Share this article

Gardaí are urging the public to be vigilant in relation to scams involving ticket sales on social media sites.

It’s after a member of the public alerted Tralee Garda station - that they purchased a ticket to a concert on Facebook Marketplace, but never received it.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and say online scammers are targeting in demand upcoming concerts and ticketed events.

Advertisement

Garda Shane Thornton is urging a common sense approach in terms of such purchases and has this advice.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Drug-driver caught speeding in Kerry with baby in the car
Advertisement
Tralee Chamber Alliance and Cara Credit Union announce “Ag Siopadóireacht le Gaelainn” winners
Man further remanded in custody in relation to North Kerry machete incident
Advertisement

Recommended

New manager travels for talks with John O’Shea
McCarthy hoping to improve away record
Drug-driver caught speeding in Kerry with baby in the car
McCabe flattered by Lyon link
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus