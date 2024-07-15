Kerry Gardaí urging public to be vigilant surrounding purchase of tickets on social media sites

Gardaí are urging the public to be vigilant in relation to scams involving ticket sales on social media sites.

It’s after a member of the public alerted Tralee Garda station - that they purchased a ticket to a concert on Facebook Marketplace, but never received it.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and say online scammers are targeting in demand upcoming concerts and ticketed events.

Garda Shane Thornton is urging a common sense approach in terms of such purchases and has this advice.