Kerry gardaí recognised for efforts during the pandemic

Gardaí in Kerry have been praised for their efforts during the pandemic.

The 2020 Annual Report of An Garda Síochána was recently published by The Minister for Justice, TD Heather Humphreys.

The Kerry Act of Kindness appeal received a notable mention.

As part of the initiative, more than 500 struggling families in Kerry were provided with toys and food for Christmas.

The report also revealed that, whilst crime rates fell during the pandemic, 2020 saw significant seizures of drugs, cash and guns.