Kerry gardaí confirm body of missing man has been found

A body's been found during the search for a man who was missing in North Kerry since the weekend.

33-year-old Donal Kennedy, who’s from Caherdavin in Limerick city, was last seen on Main Street, Ballybunion on Saturday night.

Searches, involving gardaí, Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue, the Rescue 115 helicopter, sniffer dogs, drones and members of the public, have been ongoing since Sunday.

Gardaí have confirmed that the body found is that of Mr Kennedy's.

He was found at the mouth of the River Cashen around a mile from Ballybunion at 3.30pm.

His body has been taken to University Hospital Kerry where a postmortem will be carried out.