Kerry GAA supporters warned of taxi and parking space shortages in Dublin this weekend

Jun 26, 2024 13:32 By radiokerrynews
Kerry GAA supporters are being warned that there’ll be a shortage of taxis and parking spaces in Dublin this weekend.

Kerry will take on Derry in the All-Ireland quarter final at 3.15pm on Sunday.

Head of public policy with taxi app, Bolt, which is a member of Taxis for Ireland coalition, Aisling Dunne says this shortage will be caused as there are several events taking place in the capital this weekend.

An extra 600,000 people are expected in Dublin for the Taylor Swift concerts, while other gigs, festivals and the All-Ireland quarter finals are also taking place.

Ms Dunne says there’s already a shortage of taxi operators and she feels regulations need to be relaxed to make it easier to enter the sector.

She has this advise for people driving from Kerry to Dublin this weekend:

