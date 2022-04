A Kerry GAA club has been awarded €20,000 as part of a Lidl Ireland fundraising initiative.

Inbhear Scéine Gaels LGFA Club is one of four across each province picked for the top prize.

In total, over €43,000 has been awarded to LGFA clubs across Kerry throughout the course of the initiative.

Chair of Inbhear Scéine Gaels LGFA, Betty Cremin says the funding is a great boost and it’ll go towards developing their home ground.