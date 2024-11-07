A Kerry food business has been selected as one of Ireland’s finest local producers.

All Real Nutrition is one of five winners in the 2024 Homegrown at Maxol programme, which aims to shine a light on Ireland’s world-class artisan food and drink industry.

Farranfore-based All Real Nutrition, created by Niall Harty and Ross McDowell, makes nutritious snack bars from 11 natural ingredients with plastic-free packaging.

The winners of the Homegrown at Maxol initiative also receive support and tools to scale-up and grown business with free listing in Maxol stores and mentorship and marketing support.