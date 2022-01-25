Kerry fishermen to take part in peaceful protest against Russian military plans

Kerry fishermen will take part in a peaceful protest against Russian plans to hold military exercises off the Irish coast next month.

The Irish South and West Fish Producers’ Organisation, which has Kerry fishermen among its members, says it has concerns over threats to marine life, fishing stocks and the safety of its boats.

Chief Executive Officer Patrick Murphy says the protest will consist of boats fishing in the area in advance of the planned exercises.

He says maritime law permits military vessels to transit through an area, but doesn’t allow military exercises to be conducted where commercial fishing is taking place.

Mr Murphy says the organisation has a number of concerns.