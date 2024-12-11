Kerry is to be the first county to pilot a new court accompaniment service for young people in the new year.

The newly rebranded Kerry Community Youth Service, formerly KDYS, will administer the pilot project.

The youth justice court accompaniment project worker will go with the young person to the Children's Court, legal appointments, Garda stations etc.

They will also prepare young people for their court appearance by providing clear and simple explanations of court proceedings, familiarising them with the courtroom layout and procedures.

The project is funded by the Department of Justice and the European Social Fund.