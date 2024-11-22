Advertisement
Former KDYS organisation rebrands to Kerry Community Youth Service

Nov 22, 2024 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Former KDYS organisation rebrands to Kerry Community Youth Service
The organisation formally known as the Kerry Diocesan Youth Service has launched a new name.

The youth service is now called the Kerry Community Youth Service, which it says marks their next chapter.

Over the past number of years, the KDYS board says it engaged in a consultation process reviewing the operation of the organisation and how it fulfils its charitable purpose.

It says one of the suggestions was a change of name to more accurately reflect the work undertaken by the youth service.

The board has thanked the Diocese of Kerry, Bishop Ray Browne and his predecessors for their support and commitment to the youth service over the past 53 years.

