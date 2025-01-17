Kerry Fine Gael members to have their say on proposed Programme for Government on Sunday

The Kerry based members of Fine Gael will have their say on the proposed Programme for Government this Sunday.

The proposal was published yesterday, and would see Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and several independents, including Kerry's Healy-Rae brothers, enter government.

It must now be put to the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael parties for ratification.

Fianna Fáil is holding a special Árd Fheis in Dublin on Sunday, while Fine Gael is applying an electoral college voting system.

This means the parliamentary party members' votes will count for 55 per cent (55%) of the total, the councillors' votes will make up 15%, and the members' votes account for 30%.

There will be five regional events nationwide for Fine Gael members to vote.

Kerry based members can have their say this Sunday in the Charleville Park Hotel in North Cork at 2:30pm.

Either the party leader or deputy leader will address those in attendance.

There will then be a presentation on the draft programme from members of the Fine Gael negotiating team, followed by a questions and answers session, and finally the secret ballot vote will take place.

Fine Gael's parliamentary party vote will take place on Monday, once all the regional events have finished.

All votes will be counted centrally in Fine Gael headquarters on Monday, at which point the results will be announced.

Registration for the event in Charleville begins at 2:30pm on Sunday, 19th January, while the event itself will begin at 3 o'clock that afternoon.

The two-year voting rule for members applies and only members who are included on the current Fine Gael voting register and the 2023/24 register are entitled to vote.

A current membership card and one form of voter ID (i.e. driving licence, passport/passport card, public services card, travel pass/travel document (with name and photograph), student ID card (issued by an educational institution with a photograph) is required to vote.

If your membership card is missing, you also need proof of address (i.e. a utility bill (e.g. mobile phone bill), a bank/credit card statement).

If a member wants to ask a question at one of the regional events, they can complete a form beforehand, or make themselves known to the speaker’s desk.

The chairperson of Fine Gael's executive council, Annette Kent, is the returning officer for the ratification process.