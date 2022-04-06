Advertisement
News

Kerry financial expert advises banking customers to keep close watch on statements

Apr 6, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry financial expert advises banking customers to keep close watch on statements Kerry financial expert advises banking customers to keep close watch on statements
Photo: Pixabay
Share this article

A campaigner for tracker mortgage holders says Bank of Ireland needs to better explain a serious data breach that could have damaged customers’ credit ratings.

The bank's been fined €463,000 for the Data Protection Commission after it emerged Bank of Ireland's customers' data had been accidentally altered.

This could have prevented over 50,000 account holders from getting loans.

Advertisement

Financial expert Pádraic Kissane from Lisselton says Bank of Ireland needs to better explain how this data breach happened.

He says it’s not acceptable that there was a delay in informing customers affected.

Mr Kissane helped expose the tracker scandal that saw almost 40,000 mortgage holders wrongly put on more expensive loans.

Advertisement

He's a member of the Irish Banking Culture Board and says Bank of Ireland's data breaches will be discussed.

Pádraic Kissane says it's also a wakeup call for banking customers who need to keep a close watch on their banking statements.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus