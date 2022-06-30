Kerry film star predicts more major film productions here

There may be an increase in the number of films that are shot in Kerry over the coming years.

That’s according to Kerry Film Development Officer Siobhan O’Sullivan.

Joyride, a movie which was shot around North Kerry and stars Oscar winning actress Olivia Colman, is set to debut at the Galway Film Fleadh next week.

Ms O’Sullivan says she’s been contacted by a number of production companies who are interested in filming in the Kingdom.

She says there could be 2 to 3 feature films shot in Kerry every year which would bring massive employment to different sectors.

Siobhan O’Sullivan outlines what parts of Kerry will feature in Joyride: