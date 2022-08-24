Kerry Fianna Fáil councillors believe Robert Troy should stay on

Kerry Fianna Fáil councillors say junior minister Robert Troy should remain in his position but needs to provide more clarification.

The Fianna Fáil minister of state at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment has apologised over failing to fully declare his property interests in the Dáil register.

Yesterday Radio Kerry contacted all ten Fianna Fáil representatives on Kerry County Council. They all said he should stay on as minister for the present.

Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald said Minister Troy needed to make a full statement to Dáil Eireann outlining what he owns, dates of registration of properties, and other bodies he rents his properties to.

Cllr Michael Cahill said a full statement of the facts should put everybody’s mind at rest that all due taxation has been paid, planning complied with and that all relevant properties are registered.

Mayor of Tralee Mikey Sheehy said it was important to hear the facts first and that Robert Troy should be given an opportunity to clarify the situation on the Dáil record.

Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald said he thought that the Longford-Westmeath TD has been a very good minister, that he welcomed his explanations, didn’t believed he’d tried to mislead anyone, and that he looked forward to his statement in the Dáil after the summer recess.

Cllr Norma Moriarty said that it was important that politicians operate in a transparent manner; however; she believed Minister Troy hadn’t done anything illegal.

Cllr Johnnie Wall said he didn’t believe Robert Troy should resign at present but wanted more information from him.

Cllr Michael O’Shea said the junior minister needed to make a statement to the Dáil when it resumes and Cllr Jimmy Moloney said it would have been better for all involved if Minister Troy had given an explanation sooner rather than later.

Mayor of Killarney Niall Kelleher also believed that he should stay on as minister and that he’d answered the questions raised.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council John Francis Flynn said Robert Troy should remain as minister until he releases a statement before the Dáil but that his failure to fully declare his property interests was stupid.