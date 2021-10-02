Kerry festivals and events to receive nearly €19,000 in funding

Kerry festivals and events are to receive nearly €19,000 in funding.

12 Kerry-based events will receive funding under the Festival and Participative Events Programme 2021.

The recipients include the Dingle Literary Festival, Christmas in Killarney, K-Fest, Oiche Samhna Festival in Waterville and the National Circus Festival of Ireland.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald says the funding, which is provided by Fáilte Ireland, will assist the recipients to hold their events during the COVID recovery.