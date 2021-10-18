Kerry festival organiser says uncertainty around restrictions damaging to businesses

A Kerry festival organiser says the uncertainty around the lifting of restrictions is damaging to businesses.

Chairperson of Kenmare Marketing and Events Group, Jerry O’Sullivan, was speaking in advance of the government’s announcement tomorrow on the lifting of restrictions come Friday.

He’s also the organiser of the Kenmare Halloween Howl-ish festival, which begins this coming Friday and runs for a week.

Up until the recent rise in COVID numbers, it had been expected restrictions on the number of people attending festivals would be removed from the 22nd of this month.

Mr O’Sullivan says the government must show it’s learned something about the trajectory of the disease over the past 18 months.