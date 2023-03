Kerry FC has released a statement condemning "racist abuse" of its players on social media, during its game against Athlone town in Tralee last night.

The club says it's 'shocked, disappointed and angry' - adding that it's working with the FAI and the League of Ireland, to kick racism out of the game.

It says it condemns discrimination in football - and will not tolerate any form of hate, towards any of its players or staff.