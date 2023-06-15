Advertisement
News

Kerry farmers urged to tag their property to easily trace it in case of theft

Jun 15, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry farmers urged to tag their property to easily trace it in case of theft Kerry farmers urged to tag their property to easily trace it in case of theft
Share this article

Kerry farmers are being urged to protect themselves from theft by tagging or branding their property, so it can be easily traced if it’s stolen.

IFA crime prevention executive Barry Carey says a pilot scheme, with Property Marking Ireland, started in the Cavan Monaghan district about five years ago.

It reduced such farm crimes by 80%.

Advertisement

It enables farmers to mark their properties and machines for tracing purposes; signs are also erected in nearby townlands warning that properties are marked in the area.

Mr Carey says these types of crimes are a particular problem in areas like Kerry.

He says tagging would be hugely beneficial for Kerry farmers:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus