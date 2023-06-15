Kerry farmers urged to tag their property to easily trace it in case of theft

Kerry farmers are being urged to protect themselves from theft by tagging or branding their property, so it can be easily traced if it’s stolen.

IFA crime prevention executive Barry Carey says a pilot scheme, with Property Marking Ireland, started in the Cavan Monaghan district about five years ago.

It reduced such farm crimes by 80%.

Advertisement

It enables farmers to mark their properties and machines for tracing purposes; signs are also erected in nearby townlands warning that properties are marked in the area.

Mr Carey says these types of crimes are a particular problem in areas like Kerry.

He says tagging would be hugely beneficial for Kerry farmers: