Kerry farmers expected to trade 20,000 animals online in next three years

Kerry farmers are expected to trade 20,000 farm animals over the next three years using a free online trading platform.

That’s according to Herdwatch, a software company that’s launched a new commission-free online space for farmers to advertise their animals called Buy & Sell by Herdwatch.

In the most recent full year on record, there were almost 74,000 (73,787) farm-to-farm movements involving Kerry farmers.

That trend is set to continue as farmers increasingly use digital technologies to make activities more efficient, with Herdwatch projecting around 20,000 animals in Kerry to be sold via its online platform in the next three years.

Farmers can add photos and a video to their free listing.

The trading platform is provided as part of services available to over 18,000 farmers that are members of Herdwatch, and is also available for free to any farmer who downloads the Herdwatch app.

Buy & Sell listings can be viewed by visiting buyandsell.herdwatch.com or by downloading the Herdwatch app from the App Store.