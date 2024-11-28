A Kerry farmer has contributed to a new book on practical ways to create a more sustainable farming future.

Thomas O’Connor from Camp along with 49 other farmers from across the country have joined forces for a new book which combines scientific research with local knowledge.

The Farming For Nature Handbook launches today, 28th November.

It aims to give farmers practical tips on how to create a more sustainable future, while protecting land and nature.

Publishers say the handbook is to be a practical guide to protecting and restoring nature at a time of great challenge and uncertainty for farm families.